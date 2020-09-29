BWW Blog: Your Guide to the Ultimate Musical Theatre Girl Power Playlist

I’ve compiled a list of 27 of my personal favorite showtunes that not only showcase some of Broadway’s best leading ladies, but always make me feel empowered. ​​​​​​​

Are you a Broadway fan looking for your daily dose of girl power? Do you love empowering and uplifting showtunes that are performed by incredible female characters? If so, you have come to the right place!

Over the years, we have seen an emergence of jukebox musicals such as The Cher Show, On Your Feet, and Tina that tell the stories and utilize the music of some of the most iconic female artists throughout history. Productions like Amelie, Hello Dolly! and Aida all boast independent and unique female title characters. Additionally, more recent standouts such as MJ and Frankie in Jagged Little Pill, The Schuyler Sisters in Hamilton, and Jenna in Waitress have taken The Great White Way by storm while paving the way for women in the world of modern musical theatre. Disney has also presented some of their most beloved princesses, like Jasmine and Elsa, in a way that inspires young audience members to be outspoken, courageous and willing to break societal norms.

I've compiled a list of 27 of my personal favorite showtunes, from high-energy showstoppers to tearjerker ballads, that not only showcase some of Broadway's best leading ladies, but always make me feel empowered.

I feel so lucky to have been exposed to so many strong women in the theatre world, and hope that the industry not only continues to put incredible female characters at the forefront of their productions, but also make space for women in creative positions offstage. It is so important for theatre-goers of all ages or genders to see and feel themselves present both onstage and off, which is why representation in all areas is so incredibly vital.

