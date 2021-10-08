Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Blog: Bea's NYCC Speed Interviews - Cheryl Konsinski of Micro-Mark

Chatting with Cheryl Konsinski, merchant manager at Micro-Mark, an online hobby store.

Oct. 8, 2021  

BM: So, tell me about Micro-Mark.

CK: Micro-Mark has actually started a scientific model, so we've been around since 1928. We sell small precision tools for hobbies, and we recently got into selling us some additional cosplay supplies because we've been selling the tools for so long so we expanded our selection. So now we probably have about fifty or sixty different cosplay specific items, but we also have all the small precision tools, hobby paints, scale models basically any hobby that you can think of. We're based out of New Jersey; we have a print catalog anybody can sign up and subscribe to our free catalog and our emails.

BM: Describe Micro-Mark in one sentence.

CK: Small tool specialists.

Check us out at www.micromark.com.


