BLURRING BOUNDARIES, A New Play Festival Amplifying Marginalized Voices, Set To Open This Month

BLURRING BOUNDARIES, an annual play festival amplifying marginalized voices, runs August 10 - 21, in two programs performed in rep at Tada! Theater. Featuring new, original, and unconventionally- themed short plays, from the hilarious (the pros and cons of cinnamon lube) to the urgent (trying to fit "in" to coming "out"), BLURRING BOUNDARIES 2022 delves into the idiosyncrasies and intersectionality that make up the multifaceted community.

Program A A trans woman runs, heels in hand, to save a child. Two BFF's struggle to stay true to themselves in love and out of the binary. This time around Orlando has a gentleman suitor of his own, and Rosalind's gender reveal does not disappoint. How would you save democracy in a headline?

Week 1: Wed, August 10 & Fri, August 12 at 8 pm; Sat & Sun, August 13-14 at 4 pm.

Week 2: Thur, August 18, Sat, August 20 & Sun, August 21 at 8 pm. Run Time, 90 minutes



THE ENTERTAINER by John Peña Griswold, directed byJennifer Downes

CIVICS by Maximillian Gill, directed by Sydney Burtner

TUB THERAPY by Caitland Winsett, directed by Mandy Murphy

DEFYING LORELAI, written and directed by David Adam Gill

SKIM by Jennifer Downes, directed by Perryn Pomatto

FALLING by Evan Edwards directed by Mia Y. Anderson

WHAT YOU WILL by Erin Moughon, dir. David Adam Gill

Featuring David Adam Gill, Michael O'Day, Piyali Syam, Mark Hofmaier, Matthew Menendez, Rook Mogavero, Erika Barker, Jess Senie, Erin Moughon, Saadiq Vaughn, Mandy Murphy, Maile Binion, John Peña Griswold, David Michael Kirby, and Perryn Pomatto

Program B A young girl stuck in a boy's life makes a desperate plea. Prometheus answers a crisis call, while a bride in a tux visits her younger self. To abort, or not to abort? A mother and daughter clash, in the words of the bard. White fragility shakes a teen romance to the brink. Ovid's gender tale Metamorphoses unfolds with long time loves on their big day. Run Time, 90

Week 1: Thur, August 11, Sat & Sun, August 13-14, at 8 pm

Week 2: Wed, August 17 & Fri, August 19 at 8 pm; Sat & Sun, August 20-21, at 4 pm

IPHIS AND IANTHE AT THE COURTHOUSE by Aly Kantor, directed by Jonathan Wong Frye

SONS AND FATHERS by Mark Hofmaier, directed by Susanna Frazer

PROMETHEUS FOUND by Michael Narkunski, directed by Perryn Pomatto

BUILDING BLOCKS by Arielle Beth Klein, directed by Jennifer Downes

SHAKESPEARE RECALIBRATED by Amanda Hanna, directed by Sydney Burtner

AVA HEARTS RILEY by Cris Eli Blak, directed by Syona Varty

REDHEAD-ONLY ORGY by Ruthie Rado, directed by Todd Butera

Ruthie Rado, Bryan Patrick Stoyle, Paul Pakler, Michael Gnat, Todd Butera, Daniel Hidalgo, Julia Botero, Florence Friebe, Betsy Regus, Arielle Flax, Kendra Augustin, and Juliana Forrest

Performances will take place in the Tada! Theater (15 West 28th Street, between Broadway and 5th Avenue). Tickets are $35, can be purchased online here, in person at the theater, or by calling (646) 637-2709. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry and wear masks throughout the duration of their visit.