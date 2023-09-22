BEST KIDS' MAGICIAN IN THE WORLD To Have Off-Broadway Debut At SoHo Playhouse

Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, Mario the Maker Magician leads you in a romping explosion of vaudeville and magic, cardboard and robots, and more.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Fresh off of a hit run at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Mario the Maker Magician makes the Off-Broadway debut of his self-titled one-man show at SoHo Playhouse this fall.

Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, Mario the Maker Magician leads you in a romping explosion of vaudeville and magic, cardboard and robots, science and innovation, punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Not “just a kids' show,” this is an all-ages theater experience… for adults, kids, families… everyone.

The show has toured the US and beyond over the past several years, shaping into the beautifully passionate expression of all-ages theater that it is today. Mario also has appeared on Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him "the best kids' magician in the world!!” For more information about Mario the Maker Magician, visit https://www.mariothemagician.com/

Mario will be performing a 32-show run at SoHo Playhouse's Mainstage. Shows will take place at 11:00am and 3:00pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 4 through December 30, 2023 (except 12/24.)

Tickets start at $35 per child and $45 per adult and can be purchased at Click Here.




