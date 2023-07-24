Attend Sideshow School at Coney Island

The classes run July 31-August 3.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Coney Island USA Presents: Sideshow School at Sideshows by the Seashore! 

Have you ever wanted to run away with the circus...or the sideshow, but lack the necessary skills? Welcome to the only training facility in the world where you can learn to swallow swords, eat and breathe fire, hammer real nails into your face and walk on shards of broken glass!

Founded in 2001, Coney Island USA’s Sideshow School began as an effort to preserve and pass on these ancient and well kept secrets in what was becoming a lost artform. Over the past 22 years, these feats have been taught to dozens of eager students from around the world. “We get students from as far away as Australia, all over Europe, South America and Canada,'' states Adam Rinn, Coney Island USA's Artistic Director and Dean of the Sideshow School. Rinn attended the school as a student back in 2001 and has since become the not-for-profit arts organization's Artistic Director. “I was a student at the second Sideshow School where I learned all of the ‘working acts’ of the sideshow. About six years later, after performing hundreds of shows and swallowing probably thousands of swords I began teaching at the school. It was a great opportunity to pass on the knowledge I learned to future performers".

All of these skills are taught in a controlled environment in the safest way possible, at each student’s pace. “We don’t force anyone to do anything,” The Dean declares. “Some of the students are deathly afraid to participate in some of the instruction, but eventually come around and give it a try. All in all, it’s about challenging yourself. If you arrive with an open mind and comfortable clothes, who knows what kind of miracles might happen!”

“We’ve added something new as part of the sessions”, Rinn is happy to say. “Students will have the option to join the cast of the Coney Island Circus Sideshow and present an act as part of the regular show on Friday, August 4. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to get up and perform on our legendary stage, a stage that many of the greatest contemporary sideshow performers have graced. After all these years, it’s still an honor for me to present my acts at Sideshows by the Seashore.”

Acts taught:

Fire Eating and Breathing

Sword Swallowing

Human Blockhead (nail in the nose)

Walking on Glass

Laying on a Bed of Nails

Snapping a Mouse Trap on the Tongue

Constructing an Electric Chair

History of amusements in Coney Island

Coney Island USA’s Sideshow School

Address: Sideshows by the Seashore, 1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11224

Date: July 31-August 3 (optional performance on August 4)

Time: 10:00-2:00

D, N, F or Q to Stillwell Ave. - Coney Island

Cost: $1,500

For additional information please visit: www.coneyisland.com




Recommended For You