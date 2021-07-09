Ashley Park Will Lead Upcoming Comedy Movie From CRAZY RICH ASIANS Writer Adele Lim

Tony nominee Ashley Park will lead an upcoming Lionsgate comedy film from Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon writer Adele Lim.

Lim makes her feature directorial debut on the project, which follows four Asian American women as they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.

Along the way, their experience becomes one of bonding, friendship, belonging, and no-holds-barred wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are, according to Variety.

Ashley Park was most recently seen portraying the role of Ashley in the Peacock original series Girls5Eva. Previously, she portrayed the role of Mindy Chen in the Netflix series, "Emily in Paris.



In the summer of 2009, Park was cast as Yvonne and an ensemble member in the Music Theatre Wichita production of Miss Saigon in Wichita, Kansas. Park spent the next two summer seasons performing in various productions at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera during which she earned her Equity card.



Park made her Broadway debut as a member of the ensemble in Mamma Mia! at the Broadhurst Theatre on February 17, 2014. She left the production on September 21, 2014.



From October 2014 to January 2015, Park portrayed Gabrielle in the original U.S national touring company of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.



Park then returned to Broadway on April 16, 2015 in her first leading role as Tuptim in the 2015 revival of The King and I at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and remained with the production until its closing on June 26, 2016. Park was featured as a principal soloist on the cast recording for which she was nominated for a Grammy Award.



In February 2017, she appeared in the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George as Celeste #1 and Theresa alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, and Ruthie Ann Miles.



In the fall of 2017, Park portrayed MwE in the off-Broadway musical, KPOP, at the Ars Nova. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and a Drama League Award and also won a Lucille Lortel Award for this role. Park left the production in October 2017 due to her beginning rehearsals for the Mean Girls out-of-town tryout and was replaced by Marina Kondo.



Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. The show had its world premiere as an out-of-town tryout at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. from October 31, 2017 to December 3, 2017 in which Park originated the role of Gretchen Wieners. The musical, which is based on the film of the same name, began previews on March 12, 2018, and officially opened on Broadway on April 8, 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. She received nominations for numerous awards for her role as Gretchen Wieners, including nominations for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, the Drama League Award, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical.



In May 2018 Park was awarded the Clarence Derwent Award, an honor "given to the most promising female and male performers" in New York City, by the Actors' Equity Foundation, along with Sean Carvajal. On March 10, 2019, Park left the production and was replaced by Krystina Alabado.



In June 2019, it was announced that Park would headline a "revamped" production of Thoroughly Modern Millie from May 6-10, 2020 for New York City Center Encores!. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production was canceled. Park recently starred as Colette in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney Pixar film.