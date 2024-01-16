Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Bella Ramsey commented that DeBose falls into the category of "actors who think they're singers", along with Ryan Gosling and Jack Black.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Ariana DeBose spoke out on Instagram about a rude comment made about her singing abilities during the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night.

While presenting an award on stage, actor Bella Ramsey commented that DeBose falls into the category of "actors who think they're singers", along with Ryan Gosling and Jack Black. DeBose, who has had a successful career in Broadway musicals, was not amused by this comment.

Later, on Instagram, DeBose responded with a simple text post, stating "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."

About Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose has received several accolades for her performances on stage and screen, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for a Tony Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2022, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

DeBose was a contestant on the sixth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, where she finished in the top 20. She made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical in 2011 and continued her work on Broadway with roles in Motown: The Musical (2013) and Pippin (2014). From 2015 to 2016, she was one of the original ensemble members in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton, and appeared as Jane in A Bronx Tale (2016–2017). In 2018, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She has also hosted the Tony Award ceremonies in 2022 and 2023.

DeBose has also appeared in the Netflix musical comedy film The Prom (2020) and the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! (2021–present). She gained wider recognition for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's musical film West Side Story (2021), winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has since voiced the lead role in the Disney animated film Wish (2023).



Recommended For You