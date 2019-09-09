Apollo Theater Presents Common For One Night Only

The Apollo Theater today announced that Emmy, GRAMMY, and Oscar-winning rapper, actor, activist, and best-selling author Common will perform at the Theater, for a special one-night only show as part of the Apollo's Fall 2019 season. The concert, featuring new music from his latest studio album Let Love, will showcase Common's own unique style and personal stories of the people and experiences that have led to a greater understanding of love and all it has to offer.

Inspired by a phone call from his daughter that forced him to reconsider his approach to fatherhood, faith, and family, Let Love is "a captivating tale about using love as a weapon to overcome" (Exclaim). The result is a wide-ranging, therapeutic statement that delves into modern Blackness, police brutality, toxic masculinity, and so much more -- a triumph of self-reflection and self-love.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Common back to the Apollo Theater after his electrifying performance in our production Between the World and Me last year," said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theater's Executive Producer. "Let Love eloquently displays Common's artistry, while touching on the building blocks of self-acceptance and healing in a society dealing with the pressures of race and politics. The Apollo will always be a sounding board for artists like Common to express themselves. We happily welcome him home."

Tickets are available today starting at 12 p.m. ET and can be purchased at https://www.apollotheater.org/event/common-let-love-tour/ .





