Aléna Watters Replaces Anne Brummel in DAYBREAK Concert Next Month

Due to a family emergency, Wicked’s Anne Brummel has stepped down from the role of Rebecca in the October 8th concert. Aléna Watters (Bad Cinderella, The Cher Show) steps in opposite Tony Award nominee E. Clayton Cornelious, Be More Chill and Hadestown’s Morgan Siobhan Green, and TikTok vocalist Mason Olshavsky, with musical direction by Katie Coleman (Six).

Inspired by real life events, DAYBREAK tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination. The one night only concert will be held on Sunday, October 8, 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd Street.

This adapted version of the 2011 award winning musical written by Bobby Cronin features a revised script/score and tackles issues such as self-love, acceptance, mental health, female ambition, infidelity, family, and coming out at an older age, and will be directed by Tony Award nominee, L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop).

While DAYBREAK won the 2011 NJ Playwrights Award and had productions opening on the same day in both London and the US, the piece took a backseat to Bobby’s larger projects The Concrete Jungle, Mary & Max, and ‘Til Death Do Us Part [all of which were set for productions in 2020.] During the pandemic, Bobby decided to look at DAYBREAK again.

“I initially conceived DAYBREAK as a way to deal with my father being ill, knowing the end was near”, said Cronin. “He died shortly after the piece premiered. Re-examining it through the eyes of loss and having a close friend going through a storyline directly from the musical (but in real life), helped me dive back in. I cut songs, wrote new ones, cut those, changed lyrics, built new story arcs, etc. Being a decade older since writing the material, so much has happened in the world and I’ve grown as a person and as a writer. Plus, working with L Morgan Lee has been a blessing. Her insight and dramaturgical guidance have helped bring DAYBREAK 2.0 to life.”

Tickets are $20 + $25 food/drink minimum.