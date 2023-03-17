AIPAD Talks Announced at The Photography Show

The Photography Show presented by AIPAD has announced a series of six AIPAD Talks with leaders in the photography world to be held in person during the run of the show. The Photography Show will be held March 31 through April 2 with a VIP Preview on March 30 at Center415 on Fifth Avenue between 37th and 38th Streets.



The roster of 44 galleries includes members of the prestigious Association of International Photography Art Dealers known as AIPAD, recognized as the world's leading galleries of fine art photography, as well as an exceptional selection of emerging galleries new to AIPAD.

The list of AIPAD Talks 2023 is as follows:

Friday, March 31

1 p.m. Curating Photography at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

Speakers:

Mattie Boom, Curator of Photography, Rijksmuseum

Hans Rooseboom, Curator of Photography, Rijksmuseum

Moderator: Jean Dykstra, Editor, Photograph Magazine

The photography curators and 2023 AIPAD Award winners discuss their recent projects and upcoming exhibitions at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

3 p.m. Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious

Speakers:

Sam Balaban, Multimedia Artist, Photographer, and Director

Janette Beckman, Photographer

T. Eric Monroe, Photographer

Sally Berman, Co-Curator of Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious

Nick Fahey, Director, Fahey / Klein Gallery

Meredith Breech. Exhibitions Manager, Fotografiska

Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, which is on view at Fotografiska through May 20, amplifies the individual creatives involved in the movement. The exhibition also surveys the women who trailblazed amid hip hop's male-dominated environment, hip hop's regional and stylistic diversity, and the turning point when hip hop became a billion-dollar industry that continues to mint global household names. The exhibition was created in partnership with Mass Appeal.

Saturday, April 1

1 p.m. The Joy of Collecting: A Conversation Between W.M. Hunt and John Bennette

Speakers:

John A. Bennette, Collector, Editor, Curator

W.M. Hunt, Collector, Curator, Consultant

Introduction by Andra Russek, Scheinbaum & Russek Ltd., AIPAD Education Committee

John A. Bennette and W.M. Hunt first spoke at AIPAD in 1996. They will come together again and talk some more about photography and what's been going on for the past 27 years. They are both fierce advocates for talent, and they love talking about pictures and spreading the gospel of collecting.

3 p.m. Adger Cowans and Halima Taha: Inside Out

Speakers:

Adger Cowans, Photographer

Halima Taha, Curator and Author

Introduction by Arnika Dawkins, Arnika Dawkins Gallery, Chair of AIPAD Education Committee

A conversation with Adger Cowans and Halima Taha, and author of Collecting African American Art: Works on Paper and Canvas. This discourse explores the impact of the sum of Adger Cowans' experiences as a fine art and movie still photographer, painter, and musician on his aesthetic view of the relationship between life and art.

Sunday, April 2

1 p.m. The Formation of the MUUS Collection

Speakers: Michael W. Sonnenfeldt, Founder of MUUS Collection

Richard Grosbard, Advisor to MUUS Collection

Charles H. Traub, Photographer and Educator

An in-depth discussion about the building of MUUS Collection and its aim to uplift the legacies of underappreciated artists.

3 p.m. New York Now: Home

Speakers:

Thea Quiray Tagle, Associate Curator, Brown Arts Institute and David Winton Bell Gallery, Brown University

Sean Corcoran, Senior Curator of Photographs and Prints, Museum of the City of New York

Kristen Lubben, Executive Director, Magnum Foundation.

On the occasion of the inaugural photography triennial exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York, co-curators Thea Quiray Tagle and Sean Corcoran discuss the exhaustive curatorial selection process for the exhibition, and its final 33 participating artists and collectives. The curators will provide insight into the themes which surfaced during the planning of the triennial and will discuss the ways photography expands popular notion of home, family, kinship, and community in New York and beyond.