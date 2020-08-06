A Virtual Reading of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY Will Benefit NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual reading will take place on Wednesday, August 12 at 7 pm and reunite original cast members.

Martha's Vineyard Playhouse and Rosalind Productions Inc. will be presenting a live online benefit play reading of CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The reading will reunite the original cast, and director Adrienne D. Williams.

The live reading will take place on Wednesday, August 12 at 7 pm, and a recording of the reading will be streaming from August 13 - 15, 2020. The cast includes Dria Brown, Lawrence Evans, Danielle Hopkins, Elijah Jones, Abigail Rose Solomon, and Nikki E. Walker.

Set in 1950s Brooklyn, this play follows the recently widowed Godfrey Crump and his two daughters as they begin their new life in a new city.

There is a minimum donation of $10. Get tickets HERE.

