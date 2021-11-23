92Y Presenting Randall Goosby, Violin, and Zhu Wang, Piano Playing Mozart, Franck, And Price

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Randall Goosby, violin, and Zhu Wang, piano, playing Mozart, Franck, and Price on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:30pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/randall-goosby-and-zhu-wang.

The stunning talents of 24-year-old Sphinx Competition-winning violinist Goosby were first discovered by Itzhak Perlman, with whom Goosby studied at Juilliard, and chronicled recently in a major feature in The New York Times. His playing is sumptuously in the Perlman vein - an incredibly rich and lush tone, and tremendous color, depth and expressivity. Goosby's musical partner is the tremendously talented Young Concert Artist-winning pianist Zhu Wang, who makes his solo Carnegie Hall debut later this year. Their program features a Mozart sonata perfect for showcasing their artistry; three gorgeous, melodic works of Florence Price, arguably the first major female African American composer; and Franck's A-Major Sonata - filled with sheer Romantic excess in the finest sense, bravura passages and beautiful interplay, and a fabulous showpiece for both violinist and pianist.

The program includes:

Mozart, Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454

Price, Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor

Price, Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor

Price, Adoration

Franck, Violin Sonata in A Major

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:

THE KNIGHTS

ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor

COLIN JACOBSEN, violin

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM

C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12

G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12

Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

CONRAD TAO, piano

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM

Conrad Tao: Improvisation

John Adams: China Gates

Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)

J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

Conrad Tao: Grids of E

Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)

Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.