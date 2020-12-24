9 Kerry Butler Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Kerry Butler is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, December 27 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, December 28 at 3pm ET!

Xanadu Performance at the Tony Awards

You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray on The Conan O'Brien Show

Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors with Hunter Foster

Fly, Fly Away from Catch Me If You Can

Disney on Broadway Medley at Epcot with Kevin Massey

Somewhere That's Green from Little Shop of Horrors

Let's Go from The Dogs of Pripyat with Zachary Noah Piser

Without Love from Hairspray

Maitlands 2.0 from Beetlejuice with Rob McClure at Stars in the Alley