9 Kerry Butler Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Kerry Butler videos we can't stop watching!
Kerry Butler is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, December 27 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, December 28 at 3pm ET!
Xanadu Performance at the Tony Awards
You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray on The Conan O'Brien Show
Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors with Hunter Foster
Fly, Fly Away from Catch Me If You Can
Disney on Broadway Medley at Epcot with Kevin Massey
Somewhere That's Green from Little Shop of Horrors
Let's Go from The Dogs of Pripyat with Zachary Noah Piser
Without Love from Hairspray
Maitlands 2.0 from Beetlejuice with Rob McClure at Stars in the Alley
