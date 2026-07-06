69th Annual NY Emmy Awards Nominations Unveiled

The 69th Annual New York Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the PIX11 Studios. Hosting the announcement was Vice President of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Marvin Scott. New York Chapter President and multiple Emmy Award winner David Stern directed the livestream broadcast.

Several Broadway-related programs were honored this year. Promotional material for the Broadway productions of Operation Mincemeat and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) were nominated in the "Content Shorts" category. Also nominated were "Harry Potter on Broadway: Experience the Magic" and "RAGTIME: Coming Soon to Lincoln Center Theater" in the category of Branded Content - Short Form Content.

Other notable Broadway-related nominees include "ALL ARTS / Broadway Sandwich - Season 4", Spectrum News NY1's "Hamilton: Ten Years — A Legacy," and "Broadway and Beyond: At the Tonys" from WCBS-TV.

Check out the full list of nominations HERE.

The New York Chapter will celebrate the year's outstanding achievements in television with three upcoming ceremonies. The 4th Annual New York Sports Emmy® Awards will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, followed by the 69th Annual New York Emmy® Awards Creative Arts Ceremony and Gala on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

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