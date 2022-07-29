5 Books Every Stage Management Student Should Read

The job of a stage manager requires one to wear many different hats. A stage manager acts as an organizer, communicator, motivator, and sometimes...a mediator or therapist. Behind any great show in theatre, there is a stage manager helping to hold things together and push things forward. A stage manager is a job that is so essential to the world of theatre, but how does one get started in that field? Here are the five books every stage management student should read at least once!

Stage Manager: Professional Experience-Refreshed (2nd Edition) by Larry Fazio

Stage Manager: The Professional Experience-Refreshed takes the reader on a journey through all aspects of the craft of stage management in theatre, including the technological advancements that have come to theatre and the stage manager's job.

Chapters are laid out to reflect the order in which stage managers experience and perform their work: what makes a good stage manager, seeking the job, building a resume, interviewing for the job, and getting the job (or not getting the job). Included are chapters on the chain of command, working relationships, tools and supplies, creating charts, plots, plans and lists, the rehearsal period, creating the prompt book, calling cues, and the run of the show. These are just some of the many topics covered in this book. In addition, the author uses interviews with stage management professionals in various stages of production, providing another view of how the stage manager is perceived and what is expected from the work of the stage manager.

Purchase on Amazon Here.

The Stage Management Handbook by Daniel Ionzazzi

The stage manager is the "Renaissance man" of the theater. He or she must have a working knowledge of how the various technical aspects of the theater work (scenery, props, costumes, lights and sound), be part director, part playwright, part designer and part producer, and be prepared to act as confidant, counselor and confessor to everyone else in the company.

This book addresses all of these considerations in detail and offers the reader-professional or amateur, veteran or beginner-helpful guidance and practical advice, supported by many forms and examples to illustrate the points covered in the text.

Purchase on Amazon Here.

Stage Management (12th Edition) by Lawrence Stern and Jill Gold

Now in its twelfth edition, Stage Management is the comprehensive go-to manual on stage management in all theatre environments.

Revered as the authoritative resource for stage management, this text is rich with practical resources, including checklists, diagrams, examples, forms, and step-by-step directions. In addition to sharing their own expertise, Stern and Gold have gathered practical advice from working stage managers of Broadway, off-Broadway, touring companies, regional, community, and 99-seat Equity waiver theatres. This new edition has been fully updated with new technology and best practices, including:

-New websites for stage management tools and software

-Updated Equity rules

-Additional safety and emergency protocols

-New voices from practicing stage managers in text boxes and case studies scattered throughout the book.

This practical guide is written for students of Stage Management in Theatre programs, as well as early career stage managers. The companion website features paperwork templates, downloadable checklists, suggested readings, a list of websites and apps with today's cutting-edge stage management technology, and a list of over 500 internships and apprenticeships available across the United States.

Purchase on Amazon Here.

The Back Stage Guide to Stage Management, 3rd Edition: Traditional and New Methods for Running a Show from First Rehearsal to Last Performance by Thomas A. Kelly

The next best thing to shadowing a Broadway stage manager, this detailed, behind-the-scenes book has been brought completely up to date. First published in 1991, it is widely used and has been lauded as the most comprehensive, educational book on stage management available. From preproduction planning and first rehearsals to opening night and final strike, all the essentials of the profession are presented here in a friendly, engaging style. Blending how-to information with anecdotes from his own career, author Thomas A. Kelly explains the entire theatrical process, including:



- Organizing all rehearsals and performances

- Maintaining the working script, cue sheets, and daily records

- Supervising the technical aspects of the show

- Running shows outdoors and at other non-theatrical venues

- Dealing with performers and crew members on all levels



This new edition reflects all the latest developments and innovations in the industry and adds a totally new chapter on opera stage management, complete with an in-depth breakdown of the challenges this style of production presents. The text is supported by sample documents, diagrams, and charts that straddle time-honored approaches with what can be generated by today's computer software. All the latest stage machinery is discussed, along with tips on finding employment. This guide remains the first choice for anyone who works in any branch of the profession, whether amateur, educational, or professional.

Purchase on Amazon Here.

Stage Management: The Essential Handbook by Gail Pallin

The highly successful "Bible for any stage manager", is now in a revised and updated edition. The stage manager is at the core of every successful theatre production. He or she organizes, manages, and runs rehearsals and performances; researches and procures the props and furniture; and provides a creative information flow between the production and design departments.

This handbook is aimed at students, graduates, and all those who aspire to stage management, whether amateur or professional, on a large or small scale. Complete with illustrations, diagrams and helpful checklists, it takes the reader through a typical production, week by week.

Purchase on Amazon Here.