Rhonda Hansome to Join NYC DRAWN TO STORIES Show at The PIT Loft

Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything”) will be among the performers featured at the. NYC Drawn To Stories show which mixes live storytelling, sketching, and comedy- on Wednesday August 26 @ The PIT Loft in Manhattan. Hosted by Jason Chatman, Rhonda will be joined at the 7:15pm (EST) show by: Henry Cruz, Jonah Nigh and Hector Deliz. Advance tickets are $15.00 ($25.00 at the door).

The PIT Loft is located at 154 West 29th Street in Manhattan. Subway: # 1, “N” or “R” train to 28th St , #2 or #3 train to 34th St Penn Station.

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