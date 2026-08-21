Rhonda Hansome to Join NYC DRAWN TO STORIES Show at The PIT Loft
Host Jason Chatman will welcome Henry Cruz, Jonah Nigh and Hector Deliz alongside Hansome at the Manhattan venue.
Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything”) will be among the performers featured at the. NYC Drawn To Stories show which mixes live storytelling, sketching, and comedy- on Wednesday August 26 @ The PIT Loft in Manhattan. Hosted by Jason Chatman, Rhonda will be joined at the 7:15pm (EST) show by: Henry Cruz, Jonah Nigh and Hector Deliz. Advance tickets are $15.00 ($25.00 at the door).
The PIT Loft is located at 154 West 29th Street in Manhattan. Subway: # 1, “N” or “R” train to 28th St , #2 or #3 train to 34th St Penn Station.
Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at The Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.