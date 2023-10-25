Tickets On Sale Now For Ashwaubenon PAC 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season

The season features The Drifters, An Evening with John McGivern and much more.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Tickets On Sale Now For Ashwaubenon PAC 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season

Tickets for all shows in the 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center go on sale October 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at 920-494-3401, or in person at Ticket Star located at 1901 S Oneida St, Green Bay.

The 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season features a Touring Series of artists as well as a Regional Series that features just some of the talent residing in Northeastern Wisconsin.

TOURING SERIES

Garrison Keillor Tonight

January 21, 2024 @ 7:00 PM

The Drifters

February 10, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

The MadHatters A Cappella

March 2, 2024 @ 1:00 PM

Four Guyz In Dinner Jackets-Call Us Old Fashioned: The Supper Club Tour

March 9, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety

March 15, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men - Playing the 60s

April 18, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

An Evening with John McGivern

April 26, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

REGIONAL SERIES

John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO)

December 15, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Frank's Christmas Tribute

December 17, 2023 @ 7:00 PM

Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Hope at Christmas

December 19, 2023 @ 7:00 PM

Frank's Tribute and the All-Star Band

January 20, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

Brass Differential & Copper Box

April 5, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

Alive Again: A Tribute to Chicago

April 13, 2024 @ 7:30 PM

TICKETS

Ticket Star, located locally in Ashwaubenon at 1901 S Oneida Street, is the official ticketing services provider for the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Phone: 920-494-3401 or 800-895-0071
In-Person at Ticket Star: Monday-Friday 10a-2p
Online: AshwaubenonPAC.org

Groups of 15 or more may contact Kelly Frontuto at Kelly.Frontuto@pmiwi.com or 920-405-1135

About Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center

The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center (PAC) is a state-of-the-art, 730-seat performance venue built for the educational, artistic, and theatrical enrichment of the students and community members of the Village of Ashwaubenon and surrounding Greater Green Bay areas. The PAC serves as home to school and community musicals, plays, concerts, and theatre programs and actively presents regional, national, and international touring entertainment.

For more information about the Ashwaubenon PAC, visit Click Here or follow 'Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center' on Facebook or Instagram (@AshwaubenonPAC).




