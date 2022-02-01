Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Presents MUSKIE LOVE This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run at the Grand Theatre, February 10-20.

Feb. 1, 2022 Â 
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Presents MUSKIE LOVE This Month

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild's 40th Anniversary Season presents the musical romantic comedy, Muskie Love.

Ben and Bea are rival fishing guides, both avowedly single-and happy that way. Through the playful scheming of Bea's Uncle Roy (helped along by his daughter, Sarah, and her boyfriend, Claude), Ben and Bea are soon lured into a romantic trap. Despite their sworn hatred of each other, the couple finds themselves inexplicably drawn together.

Performances run at the Grand Theatre, February 10-20.

Learn more at https://volumeone.org/events/2022/02/10/386899-chippewa-valley-theatre-guild-muskie-love.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Appleton, WI Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballet22 Announces 2022 Gala Performance of Men, Mxn, Transgender and Non-Binary Ballet Artists
  • Dallas Black Dance Theatre Launches Arts Education Initiative During February 2022
  • New York Theatre Ballet Presents New Season Of Legends & Visionaries, March 4-6
  • NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY Announces Virtual Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration