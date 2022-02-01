The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Presents MUSKIE LOVE This Month

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild's 40th Anniversary Season presents the musical romantic comedy, Muskie Love.

Ben and Bea are rival fishing guides, both avowedly single-and happy that way. Through the playful scheming of Bea's Uncle Roy (helped along by his daughter, Sarah, and her boyfriend, Claude), Ben and Bea are soon lured into a romantic trap. Despite their sworn hatred of each other, the couple finds themselves inexplicably drawn together.

Performances run at the Grand Theatre, February 10-20.

Learn more at https://volumeone.org/events/2022/02/10/386899-chippewa-valley-theatre-guild-muskie-love.