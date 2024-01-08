Comedian Jim Breuer To Play Fox Cities P.A.C., January 12

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Jim Breuer: Survival with Laughter Tour on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Jim Breuer is an American actor and comedian from New York. He was a cast member on

Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998 and starred in the film "Half Baked!" He has a hit weekly podcast called, "The Breuniverse", where he brings people from all walks of life together. Jim's stand-up comedy tackles all subjects from marriage and relationships to current events to love and loss (and so much more) all with one goal in mind - to leave people with a little more hope than they arrived!

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!

Tickets may be purchased starting Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.