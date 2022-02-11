Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christine Saldanha Joins Northern Sky's Board Of Directors

Based primarily in Chicago, Saldanha has had a home in Door County since 1987.

Feb. 11, 2022  
Northern Sky has announced the addition of Christine Saldanha, Creative Director at Burrell Communications, to its board of directors.

Based primarily in Chicago, Saldanha has had a home in Door County since 1987. Her extensive advertising resume includes work with the Kellogg Foundation, the National Park Foundation, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as well as nonprofits like Chicago Children's Choir, Perspectives Charter School, and the Arthritis Foundation Greater Chicago Chapter.

"Northern Sky is one of the brightest creative luminaries in Door County," Saldanha said. "I am thrilled to have a role in its stewardship."

Saldanha has worked with her husband, Bill Youmans, a film director and producer, on numerous projects in Door County. She was also responsible for naming "Uncork Summer" and created the the Ellison Bay food/music festival's initial branding concept.

Saldanha has won several creative honors, including a Communication Arts award, a Telly Award, and an Effie. She was also nominated by Procter and Gamble for their Agency Creative Inspire Award.

"Christine brings with her a love for Northern Sky Theater plus board and marketing experience," said board chair Cyndy Stiehl. "She will be a delightful asset to the board."

