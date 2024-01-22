UK Comic Chris Turner Freestyles Back To Adelaide For World Premiere Shows

Childish is at The Kingfisher in Gluttony from 5-17 March and The Family-Friendly Stand-Up Show is at The Kingfisher in Gluttony from 9-17 March.

Jan. 22, 2024

British comic sensation and international freestyle RAP king Chris Turner is making his much-anticipated return to Adelaide Fringe stages with two high-energy shows, the brand-new musical comedy Childish and The Family-Friendly Stand-Up Show.

The award-winning US based comedian who was the first comic to ever perform a Las Vegas residency with Cirque du Soleil and receive a standing ovation on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert will deliver the world premiere of Childish, a comedy for the ages exploring childhood dreams and ambition that is set to take the world by storm.

Growing up, Chris wanted to be three things: a comedian, a rapper, and a rock star. With his childhood dreams now an adult reality, Childish celebrates in style with an hour of hilarious, high-energy musical comedy that's older, wiser, and funnier than ever before - complete with a live backing band!

"Childish is a very personal show that encourages people to follow the dreams they had in childhood. Think Broadway, the hour is filled with catchy, hilarious songs and of course freestyles, audience interaction and a live band guaranteed to bring the energy", Chris says.

Meanwhile, The Family-Friendly Stand-Up Show, is Chris's toughest quest yet, an hour of stand-up suitable for all ages. Luckily, he's brought along his catchiest songs, best dance moves, and funniest friends to help out. With 10 sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe under his belt, Chris' silly raps and stupid jokes will have the whole family cracking up.

As one of the world's biggest improv comedy stars, these shows will mark Chris's first South Australian performances in eight years and is a rare opportunity to see the global comedy star at the top of his game. Chris is understandably excited to be getting back to Adelaide for Adelaide Fringe 2024.

"I love the vibe of the Adelaide festival season and I remember the energy of the audiences fondly. This time I am bringing double the laughs with two world premiere shows, including the international debut of Childish, a show that I have huge aspirations for, and hope will inspire generations to come", Chris says.

Childish will be performed at The Kingfisher in Gluttony from 5-17 March and The Family-Friendly Stand-Up Show will be performed at The Kingfisher in Gluttony from 9-17 March.




