THE WHARF REVUE Extends at the Seymour Centre

Due to huge critical and audience acclaim, The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice has been extended for a further week to 23 December. No further extension is possible.

The Wharf Revue (minus wharf) is now in its third year of self-government, and twenty-fourth year of existence, beginning its work with the century, and following the political fortunes of Australia every misstep of the way.

Pride in Prejudice features a line-up of characters including Anthony Albanese, Tanya Plibersek, Jacqui Lambie, Joe Biden, Sussan Ley and Peter Dutton, and riffs off shows including Q&A, Play School, Stephen Sondheim's Company and Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. It has audiences rolling in the aisles and was a hit from Day 1, smashing its previous record for most tickets sold in one day after its first preview.

The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice

Written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott

Directors Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe

Musical Director Andrew Warboys

Performers Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe & David Whitney with Andrew Warboys