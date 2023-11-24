THE WHARF REVUE Extends at the Seymour Centre

Performances will now run through 23 December.
POPULAR
Due to huge critical and audience acclaim, The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice has been extended for a further week to 23 December. No further extension is possible.
The Wharf Revue (minus wharf) is now in its third year of self-government, and twenty-fourth year of existence, beginning its work with the century, and following the political fortunes of Australia every misstep of the way.
Pride in Prejudice features a line-up of characters including Anthony Albanese, Tanya Plibersek, Jacqui Lambie, Joe Biden, Sussan Ley and Peter Dutton, and riffs off shows including Q&A, Play School, Stephen Sondheim's Company and Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. It has audiences rolling in the aisles and was a hit from Day 1, smashing its previous record for most tickets sold in one day after its first preview.
Written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott
Directors Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe
Musical Director Andrew Warboys
Performers Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe & David Whitney with Andrew Warboys
Videos
|Treasure Island
The Arts Theatre (11/16-11/25)
|Legally Blonde the Musical
The Arts Theatre (10/08-12/08)
|Uncle Vanya
Little Theatre (11/22-11/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You