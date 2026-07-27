TEEKS to Return to Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre on Australian Tour

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Māori soul artist Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi (aka TEEKS) will return to Adelaide with a one-night-only performance at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday 19 November, as part of his largest Australian tour to date, celebrating the live performance of his new music. Tickets on sale Friday 31 July 9am AEST.

Globally recognised for his rich, raw vocal range and captivating storytelling, the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter has been likened to the male version of Adele by Vogue, found fans in acts such as Wu Tang's RZA, and made an undeniable global impact as one of New Zealand's most successful musical exports.

His platinum certified 2017 debut EP, The Grapefruit Skies, introduced TEEKS as a rare visionary voice, earning him the Aotearoa Music Award's Best Māori Artist honour. In 2021, his acclaimed platinum debut album Something To Feel solidified TEEKS' magnetic star power, reaching #1 on the NZ Album Chart. The record saw TEEKS recognised as the Aotearoa Music Award's Best Solo Artist, Best Soul/RnB Artist, and Best Māori Artist, as well as taking out the MTV European Music Award's Best NZ Act 2021 and Rolling Stone AU's Best New Artist 2022.

Last in Australia for performances in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2025, TEEKS has also performed at Adelaide's WOMAD Festival (2019) and Sydney's Vivid Festival (2022). TEEKS has established a dedicated community of fans around the world, accumulating more than 200 million global streams and 2.5 billion short form video views.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “We are thrilled to welcome TEEKS to Her Majesty's Theatre as part of our year-round commitment to bringing internationally renowned musicians to South Australia. Adelaide audiences have a lot to look forward to over the coming months, with acclaimed guitarist Julian Lage in September, jazz supergroup AZIZA in October and global star TEEKS in November.”

Last month, TEEKS released his first single in more than two years - the playfully vulnerable 'My Boy' challenging ideas about queerness and masculinity, signalling a new chapter of emotional candour. Don't miss TEEKS' return to Australia with a musical experience nothing short of the spiritual, in what is sure to be one of the most soulful shows of the year.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 10 November 2026 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday 12 November 2026 – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday 14 November 2026 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Wednesday 18 November 2026 – Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney

Thursday 19 November 2026 – Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide

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