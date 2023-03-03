Review: THE RIVER THAT RAN UPHILL â€“ ADELAIDE FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday, 3rd March 2023.



Slingsby is presenting the world premiere of The River That Ran Uphill, a story from Edgell Junior who experienced the horrors of Cyclone Pam, a category 5 cyclone with 270 kilometres an hour winds that hit the South Pacific in 2015. He is a Ni-Vanuatu man from Pentecost Island and a member of Slingsby's Flying Squad touring ensemble. He is also a born storyteller, as we soon discovered.



The performance, directed by Andy Packer and Clara Solly-Slade, also features Alexis West, Delia Olam, Jennifer Stefanidis, and Joshua Campton, together acting as a Greek chorus, and providing the many visual effects.



The story that Edgell Junior tells is true. He was there when the cyclone brought its devastation to his island, and the river did, indeed, reverse its direction of flow, bringing with it, a tiny girl. There had been cyclones before, but not like this one.



The cast is onstage from well before the start of the play, going about their day, folding washing, and playing football. A large blue tarpaulin covers the performance area. This becomes a screen for projections, and the rising waters; the ocean and the river.



He speaks, in his own language, pauses, and switches to English, telling of his homeland, pausing again, and then giving a brief geography lesson, locating Vanuatu, pointing out its main islands, and his home. He and his team of fellow Wan Smolbag Theatre actors toured the islands by boat, performing. All is well until they reach home at Port Vila, Vanuatu when, shortly after their return, the cyclone arrives, and he hurries to the theatre, which quickly fills with people. He takes shelter in the IT room with the technician.



He goes on to describe the event, and the discovery of the little girl who, incredibly, survived her ordeal. The team uses tarpaulins to create raging waters, and miniatures, backlit and projected as silhouettes, to depict the damage done. The effects that they create are both clever, and very effective, aided by the lighting, sound, and projections.



This is a captivating work of considerable importance, beautifully told by Edgell Junior and the hard-working and energetic members of the cast. It is suitable for ages from eight upwards, and it was pleasing to see many younger people in the audience.



There was an indictment of the aid provided, flying out tourists, but not residents, and of those that returned after the event, with their cameras. More importantly, there is a message, a warning, about climate change. The place where, two decades ago, he played football with his friends, is now a place where people swim, because of the rising sea levels. Cyclones have become more frequent. There are no ignorant, stupid climate change deniers in the Pacific islands, where the effects are right there in front of you.



The design for the production was by the combined efforts of Wendy Todd and the Flying Squad, with lighting and Audiovisuals by Darian Tregenza, realised by Mark Oakley, and the highly evocative music was composed by Quincy Grant.



There are still a few more performances of this wonderful production, so hurry to book tickets.