Review: COLOURS OF SPAIN – ADELAIDE GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Reviewed by Ewart Shaw, Saturday 15th July 2023.



Compañía Flamenca Antonio Andrade, and classical Spanish guitarist, Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, each performed part of the programme for Colours of Spain for the Adelaide Guitar Festival.



Rather like the tapas at a Michelin-starred café, this was an evening where familiar ingredients were taken to a higher level.



Antonio Andrade has selected some very fine performers to give life to his very polished vision of Flamenco in his Flamenco Suite. An art form securely rooted in Spain’s gypsy and, indeed, Moorish past is presented with such a high level of polish it shines in the light. Andrade brings with him a second guitarist, Javi Leal, two singers, Rocio Mayoral, and David Bastidas, and the five dancers. Marta Canizares, Marta Hermoso, and Andrea Tomas are wonderfully co-ordinated, swooping and swaying across the stage, their long fringed shawls waving rhythmically.



The standout performer is dancer, Ursula Morena, and, if there is a Spanish equivalent of ‘over the top’, and there must be, she is it. Her Dalmatian spotted white gown is ballasted with innumerable petticoats and frills. She sweeps that train into the air, throws it around her lithe body, and goes beyond pride to a choreographic arrogance that is breathtaking. Later, she brings on the castanets.



Jose Galvan has the posture and the presence, and several changes of suit, for his solos but Morena overshadows everything.



The prelude to that performance was given by Andrea González Caballero. From the first notes, it was clear just how fine an artist she is. Every note was warm in tone. I interviewed her for Arts on Air (5EBI 103.1fm Fridays at midday) and she spoke of the passion, the energy, and the deepness in the sound. “This is what I try to give when playing Spanish music”.



I was unable to get her set list, but she began with a piece based on themes from Verdi’s opera, La Traviata, a common practice in the 19th century, and possibly by Fernando Sor. There were works by Sainz de la Maza, Tarrega, and Albeniz but, for me, what stood out was a series of four short coplas, popular Spanish songs that were favourites of her grandmother. They were light-hearted, and tuneful, without the composer’s focus, a fresh sound. Note to self; trying to make notes on your phone while the concert is on is not a good idea. You will never be able to unscramble what autocorrect will do.



On the subject of mobile phones in theatre, the audience was encouraged to take pictures, as long as they weren’t flash photography.