OUR MOB Expressions of Interest Open Celebrating First Nations Artists

This year’s OUR MOB will include a special program of First Nations visual art, music, literature, and storytelling.

Adelaide Festival Centre's beloved OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists exhibition will return in 2023, with expressions of interest open today. As part of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th anniversary celebrations, this year's OUR MOB will include a special program of First Nations visual art, music, literature, and storytelling.

Complementing OUR MOB are literary and storytelling events OUR WORDS and OUR STORIES and a special music performance at Her Majesty's Theatre with the full line up to be announced soon.

The prestigious annual exhibition will return from 19 August - 7 October 2023 at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre galleries. This year's OUR MOB awards include the $2000 Trevor Nickolls Art Prize and the renowned $5000 Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize. The winner of the Emerging Artist Prize receives the opportunity to showcase their work in a dedicated solo exhibition in the next year's OUR MOB.

OUR MOB 2022 Emerging Artist winner Temaana Sanderson-Bromley "It was such an honour and a surprise to win the Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize. I had previously entered OUR YOUNG MOB, and I felt as though I was stepping up into the big leagues when entering OUR MOB.

"I'm really looking forward to displaying my work in this year's OUR MOB and excited to see what other artists have made."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "As we celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th year, we are proud to present an exciting program of First Nations arts, writing and performance.

"We look forward to viewing this year's OUR MOB entries and encourage all South Australian Aboriginal artists to apply."

Since 2006, OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists has provided a platform for contemporary First Nations artists to share their stories, ideas and art with audiences. Presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, the annual exhibition showcases the diversity and depth of works created by First Nations artists across South Australia.

Adelaide Festival Centre gratefully acknowledges ongoing partnerships with Ku Arts; SICAD; Country Arts SA; The Don Dunstan Foundation; TARNANTHI: Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art; and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and culture centre managers and coordinators across South Australia.

To be considered for the 2023 OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists exhibitions please visit, www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/festivals-programs/our-mob



