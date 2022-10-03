Independent Theatre presents Amadeus

The year is 1823 and dying composer, Antonio Salieri, has a startling confession to make... he murdered his arch-rival, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Be transported back in time to the glittering court and musical world of Vienna in Peter Shaffer's Amadeus, the play that took the world by storm in 1979 and then again in 1986 when the film adaptation collected eight Oscars from its 11 nominations.

See Independent Theatre stalwart David Roach as the envious Salieri outraged that his relationship with God is put in jeopardy over His choice to bestow such musical genius upon the 'obscene child' Mozart.

Joining forces once again, as they did in Independent Theatre's 2018 production of Jon Marans' Old Wicked Songs, David's Salieri will be joined on stage by Independent Theatre's resident music man, Ben Francis, as Mozart.

This sumptuous production opens at Star Theatres on Friday, 25 November. Tickets are available now. Don't miss this final Independent Theatre show for 2022.

Event details:

Date: 25 November - 3 December

Location: Star Theatres, 145 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Hilton

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200557®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trybooking.com%2Fevents%2Flanding%3Feid%3D903151%26?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1amp;