Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drag Superstar Kween Kong to Host FEAST FESTIVAL BIRTHDAY GALA in November

Highlights of the gala include cabaret icon Libby O'Donovan, Helpmann award-winning performer Michael Griffiths, and more.

Register for Australia - Adelaide News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  
Drag Superstar Kween Kong to Host FEAST FESTIVAL BIRTHDAY GALA in November

Adelaide Festival Centre and Feast Festival have announced an all-star line-up of queer entertainment coming to Space Theatre, including drag royalty, comedic geniuses and some of Adelaide's biggest powerhouse singers on Saturday 12 November.

In celebration of Feast Festival's 25th birthday, Kween Kong is returning home to host a special celebration gala showcasing Adelaide's brightest stars. Kong, a Tongan and Samoan dancer and choreographer, originally hailing from New Zealand is back at Adelaide Festival Centre for one night only after finishing in the top 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 2022.

Kween Kong: "I am beyond excited to return home to celebrate such a milestone event for SA. So thrilled to be the captain of the fun bus and to bring some fabulousness and campery to the night. Let's go!"

Highlights of the gala include cabaret icon Libby O'Donovan, Helpmann award-winning performer Michael Griffiths, Adelaide Fringe favourite comedic duo Jack and Annie and singer-songwriter comedian Leela Varghese.

Feast Festival is Adelaide's not-for-profit LGBTIQ+ Queer Arts and Cultural Festival that celebrates pride and diversity. It is the 3rd largest LGBTIQ+ festival in Australia! Previous acts include 90s pop icon Dannii Minogue, 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst and Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux.

Adelaide Festival Centre's Head of Public Programming Susannah Sweeney: "Adelaide Festival Centre is delighted to have such an amazing line up of artists come together in Space Theatre to commemorate Feast Festival's special birthday. We look forward to welcoming and partying with audiences this November to celebrate and to be entertained."

Feast Festival's General Manager Helen Sheldon: "Feast Festival is so excited to partner with Adelaide Festival Centre to bring you this extraordinary line-up of SA talent as part of the Feast 25th Birthday Gala. What a fabulous way to celebrate Feast's Birthday and our fabulous past, present, and future queer art and culture."

Feast Festival 25th Birthday Gala - Saturday 12 November, 7pm at Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Adelaide Baroque To Perform Music Of The German Baroquem 26-27 NovemberAdelaide Baroque To Perform Music Of The German Baroquem 26-27 November
October 14, 2022

Soprano Jessica Dean, counter tenor Nicholas Tolputt, tenor Richard Black, baritone Alex Roose and Rachel Beesley on violin will join the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra for its final concert for 2022. Rachael Beesley is Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director, and Concertmaster of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, and is recognised as a world leader in historically informed performance
Drag Superstar Kween Kong to Host FEAST FESTIVAL BIRTHDAY GALA in NovemberDrag Superstar Kween Kong to Host FEAST FESTIVAL BIRTHDAY GALA in November
October 14, 2022

Adelaide Festival Centre and Feast Festival have announced an all-star line-up of queer entertainment coming to Space Theatre, including drag royalty, comedic geniuses and some of Adelaide's biggest powerhouse singers on Saturday 12 November.
The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of South Australia Presents A CHORUS LINE
October 13, 2022

 Musical theatre buffs and dancers rejoice as The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of South Australia (G&S) announces their May 2023 production - A Chorus Line.
Richard Bell's EMBASSY To Take Up Residence At AGSA, As The Aboriginal Tent Embassy Marks 50 Years Of First Nations ActivismRichard Bell's EMBASSY To Take Up Residence At AGSA, As The Aboriginal Tent Embassy Marks 50 Years Of First Nations Activism
October 10, 2022

Inspired by the Aboriginal Tent Embassy – the protest camp set up 50 years ago on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra – Richard Bell's Embassy will take over the Art Gallery of South Australia's forecourt for three days of film screenings, talks and discussions from 21-23 October as part of the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival.
Alexander Hanysz Performs The World Premiere Of John Polglase's FIVE PIECES FOR SOLO PIANOAlexander Hanysz Performs The World Premiere Of John Polglase's FIVE PIECES FOR SOLO PIANO
October 10, 2022

On Saturday 22 October at 10.30 am, Recitals Australia presents Alexander Hanysz performing the world premiere of Five Pieces for Solo Piano by John Polglase.