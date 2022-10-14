Drag Superstar Kween Kong to Host FEAST FESTIVAL BIRTHDAY GALA in November

Adelaide Festival Centre and Feast Festival have announced an all-star line-up of queer entertainment coming to Space Theatre, including drag royalty, comedic geniuses and some of Adelaide's biggest powerhouse singers on Saturday 12 November.

In celebration of Feast Festival's 25th birthday, Kween Kong is returning home to host a special celebration gala showcasing Adelaide's brightest stars. Kong, a Tongan and Samoan dancer and choreographer, originally hailing from New Zealand is back at Adelaide Festival Centre for one night only after finishing in the top 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 2022.

Kween Kong: "I am beyond excited to return home to celebrate such a milestone event for SA. So thrilled to be the captain of the fun bus and to bring some fabulousness and campery to the night. Let's go!"

Highlights of the gala include cabaret icon Libby O'Donovan, Helpmann award-winning performer Michael Griffiths, Adelaide Fringe favourite comedic duo Jack and Annie and singer-songwriter comedian Leela Varghese.

Feast Festival is Adelaide's not-for-profit LGBTIQ+ Queer Arts and Cultural Festival that celebrates pride and diversity. It is the 3rd largest LGBTIQ+ festival in Australia! Previous acts include 90s pop icon Dannii Minogue, 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst and Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux.

Adelaide Festival Centre's Head of Public Programming Susannah Sweeney: "Adelaide Festival Centre is delighted to have such an amazing line up of artists come together in Space Theatre to commemorate Feast Festival's special birthday. We look forward to welcoming and partying with audiences this November to celebrate and to be entertained."

Feast Festival's General Manager Helen Sheldon: "Feast Festival is so excited to partner with Adelaide Festival Centre to bring you this extraordinary line-up of SA talent as part of the Feast 25th Birthday Gala. What a fabulous way to celebrate Feast's Birthday and our fabulous past, present, and future queer art and culture."

Feast Festival 25th Birthday Gala - Saturday 12 November, 7pm at Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre.