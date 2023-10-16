Adelaide Festival Centre Will Host The Don Dunstan Lecture Series As Part Of 50th Anniversary Celebrations

A new thought-provoking talk series, discussing the influence of the arts – The Don Dunstan Lectures - has been announced by Adelaide Festival Centre in partnership with Don Dunstan Foundation, Adelaide University and Flinders University.

The free events, part of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Anniversary commemorations this year, will feature Her Excellency the Honourable Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia and former Premier of South Australia, the Honourable Mike Rann AC CNZM presenting at Dunstan Playhouse in November and December.

The first of the keynote talks, by Her Excellency the Honourable Frances Adamson AC, will explore the role of cultural diplomacy and the value of the arts to society and will be held on November 28 at 6.30pm.

The second session, by the Honourable Mike Rann AC CNZM, will focus on Don Dunstan's creative legacy in film and screen and wider arts legacy in South Australia and will be held on December 14 at 6:30pm.

Other topics to be discussed include exporting Australian creative industries, and cultural policy for a creative nation.

The new initiative will delight curious audiences, interested in thought-provoking talks and conversations and audience members will have an opportunity for questions and discussion.

Her Excellency the Honourable Frances Adamson AC: “South Australians have long been beneficiaries of the stories that artists have shared in our galleries, theatres, and venues. It is through our many forms of artistic expression that we build our identity as a community. Arts, culture and creativity are also how we project our culture to the world.”

The Honourable Mike Rann AC CNZM: “One of the greatest privileges of my life was working closely with Don Dunstan. For me his inspiration and enduring legacy is that a small state can lead the nation in critical areas of public policy, as a laboratory for reform. To lead, not follow. That was certainly the case in the arts. So many of Don's initiatives were taken up by other states. He believed the arts, like his concept of multiculturalism, could enrich our lives and expand our horizons. And he was right.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We are thrilled to present these important keynote speakers and lectures at Adelaide Festival Centre, particularly in Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th year. These lectures will provide food for thought and will be an opportunity to discuss the wider value of the arts to society, both nationally and internationally.”

The events are free to attend. Registration is required to reserve a seat.

Registrations now open for session one Click Here and session two here.