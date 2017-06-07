VIDEO: Watch This Mashup of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and Ingrid Michaelson!

Anna Ty Bergman has posted another Broadway mashup, this time between Waving Through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen and Home by Ingrid Michaelson. The cover also features Melanie Brook and Kerri George on vocals. Arrangement/piano are by Warren Freeman and audio/video by Jay Leibowitz.

Watch the video below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. Hailed by critics and audiences alike, this bold new musical moved Peter Marks of The Washington Post to declare it: "A HEART-PIERCING TRIP TO THE PLACE THAT MUSICAL THEATER CAN SOMETIMES TAKE US TO."

Related Articles