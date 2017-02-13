VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Gets His 'Lemonade' On to Announce Season 3 of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT

Netflix is finally spilling the tea...Lemonade-style. The acclaimed series UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT returns with a third season on Netflix around the world on Friday, May 19! To celebrate the series' return, and in honor of Beyonce's big Grammys performance, today they are releasing this video date announce that includes Season 3 footage of Titus Andromedon's own hilarious homage to Queen Bey herself!

The acclaimed series UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT stars the Emmy-nominated Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt), Tituss Burgess (Titus Andromedon), and Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline White) as well as Emmy Award winner Carol Kane (Lillian Kaushtupper).

The series was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

Related Articles