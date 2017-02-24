VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Will Become an 'EGOT Performer' on Sunday's OSCARS

When WAITRESS composer and soon-to-be star Sara Bareilles sings during the "In Memoriam" segment on THE ACADEMY AWARDS this Sunday night, she will have the distinction of BECOMING an "EGOT performer" - someone who has performed on the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and TONY AWARDS ceremonies. Sara performed for the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Emmys in 2014, on THE GRAMMYS with Carole King the same year, and last year on the Tonys with the cast of WAITRESS. Watch all three performances below!

Sara Bareilles joins the cast of Broadway's Waitress in the role of Jenna on March 31. The first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with "Love Song," from her debut album "Little Voice." The single reached No. 1 in 22 countries. Since then she has received six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year, Female Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year.

Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) In Song," was released in 2015 by Simon & Schuster and was a New York Times best seller. Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," receiving a Tony Award nomination for Original Score and a Grammy nomination for Musical Theater Album.

