VIDEO: Matthew Perry Talks New Off-Broadway Play THE END OF LONGING

Matthew Perry stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to talk about his stage romance with actress Jennifer Morrison in his new play Off-Broadway play THE END OF LONGING. Watch the appearance below!

MCC Theater presents the American Premiere of the play THE END OF LONGING,written by and starring iconic "Friends" star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts. Directed by Lindsay Posner, the play will begin performances on May 18, 2017 ahead of a June 5 opening night at the Lucille LortelTheatre (121 Christopher Street). The play arrives in New York following its hit run at London's Playhouse Theatre earlier this year.

An alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit walk into a bar... Broken and deeply flawed, they find their lives irreversibly entwined no matter how hard they try to break free of one another. The End of Longing is a bittersweet comedy that proves that broken people don't need to stay broken.

