VIDEO: First Look - Megan Hilty Performs on Next Episode of SOFIA THE FIRST

Broadway's Megan Hilty will perform "My Power Will Be Crystal Clear" on the next episode of Disney Junior's SOFIA THE FIRST. In the episode titled "The Mystic Isles", Sofia meets her Protector trainer, a feisty crystal fairy named Chrysta (Hilty), and travels to the Isle of Forever Frost to begin her first assignment. The episode airs Friday, June 30th on Disney Junior. Below, watch and listen to the Tony nominees full performance!

Megan Hilty most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of NOISES OFF, for which she received a Tony nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9 TO 5, and WICKED.

Created for kids 2-7 and their parents/caregivers, "Sofia the First" tells the story of an ordinary girl who becomes a princess and, throughout her journey, learns that possessing the characteristics of a true princess - honesty, loyalty, compassion and grace - is what makes one truly royal.

