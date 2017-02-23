VIDEO: First Look - FENCES Featurette from Upcoming Digital & Blu-ray Release

Today, Yahoo Movies has posted an exclusive behind the scenes featurette from the Academy Award nominated film, FENCES starring Denzel Washington. The clip, taken from the film's upcoming digital and Blu-ray home video releases, showcases Washington's expertise in both directing and acting in the film. Actress Viola Davis chimes in on how Washington's key to success was that he had already played his character, Troy Maxon in the 2010 Broadway revival of the play.

Fences will be released in Digital HD on Friday, February 24 while the Blu-ray/DVD hits shelves on March 14.

This Sunday, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis will both be up for Oscars - he in the Best Actor category, she for Best Supporting Actress - for their work in Fences, an adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play that's also a contender for the Academy's biggest prize, Best Picture

