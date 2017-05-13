Tony Awards Close-Up: When Did A DOLL' S HOUSE, PART 2's Sam Gold Catch the Directing Bug? He Explains!

Two years ago, director Sam Gold took home a Tony Award for his remarkable work on the Tony winning musical Fun Home. Now he's back for more as a nominee for A Doll's House, Part 2, a show for which every one of his cast members was also nominated. Watch below as he talks about the unexpected comedy of the piece and reveals why he took up directing in the first place!

Gold's Broadway credits include: The Glass Menagerie, Fun Home (2015 Tony Award winner, Best Musical and Best Director), The Real Thing (Roundabout Theatre Company),The Realistic Joneses (Lyceum), Picnic (Roundabout), Seminar (Golden; Ahmanson, L.A.). Recent Off-Broadway: John (Signature Theater; Obie Award), The Mystery of Love & Sex (Lincoln Center Theatre), Fun Home (The Public Theater; Obie Award, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations), The Village Bike (MCC), The Flick (Playwrights Horizons; Lortel Award nomination, Pulitzer Prize), Uncle Vanya (Soho Rep.; Drama Desk nomination), The Realistic Joneses (Yale Repertory Theatre; CT Critics Circle Award), The Big Meal (PlaywrightsHorizons; Lortel Award),Look Back in Anger (Roundabout; Lortel nomination), Circle Mirror Transformation (Playwrights Horizons; Drama Desk nomination, Obie Award), and The Aliens (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre; Obie Award). Resident Director at RoundaboutTheatre Company. Training: Juilliard.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

