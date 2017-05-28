The Set List Welcomes Theatre's Favorite Podcast Guest, Robbie Rozelle

On the latest episode of "The Set List" podcast, director/writer/producer Robbie Rozelle sits down with Victor Legrá to talk about his solo cabaret debut "Songs From Inside My Locker." Robbie Rozelle in "Songs From Inside My Locker" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 9, 2017 at 9:30.

After creating hit shows for Jessica Vosk, Melissa Errico, Kate Baldwin and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, writer/director Robbie Rozelle turns the tables on himself with his debut solo show, "Songs From Inside My Locker."

Wandering his high school hallways, Robbie would often find himself shoved in a locker for singing from The Rink too loudly. With his signature wit and style, Robbie grabs the tiger by the tail in a hilarious romp of the songs that got him through a blistering high school experience, a treasure trove of songs ranging from Kander & Ebb to Carrie. Featuring special guests and a fantastic band, "Songs From Inside My Locker" is the balm to the chaos of these crazy times.

Robbie Rozelle has also directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian's Rainbow), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge), Steven Ferezy, Jonathan Demar, Rachel Levy, RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (Elephaba on the Wicked tour).

As a former actor who once played Charlie Brown and Dr. Frank 'n' Furter in the same year, Robbie is the recipient of the NEPTA award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his tongue-twisting turn as Trevor Grayden in Thoroughly Modern Millie. He has also appeared in Sondheimas at 54 Below and several shows at The Duplex.

He co-produced the album Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett Sing Scott Alan [Deluxe Edition], executive produced Astoria Boulevard's debut album and was an associate producer of Jonathan Reid Gealt's "Whatever I Want It To Be". Robbie is a Grammy voting member.

For three years, Robbie served as the graphic designer and creative director for Playbill, culminating in the design #PlaybillPride, a 30-day initiative of the LGBT movement in the theatre that included a redesign of their historic logo for the month of June. Playbill Pride returns annually. He currently serves as the in-house designer for Grammy-winning record label Broadway Records, where he designed the iconic "What the World Needs Now is Love" in response to Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The Set List is a comprehensive collection of the best cabaret performances in New York City, including the works of Musical Theater composers, classical favorites, and new musical readings.

The Set List features live recordings of Off Broadway concerts as well as behind the scenes interviews and conversations with select artists. A new podcast dedicated to celebrating the roots of all young musicals and their creators.

