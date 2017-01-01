STAGE TUBE: 2017's First Must-Watch! Rachelle Ann Go's Epic Broadway Medley

We're barely into 2017 and already have our first must-watch video! Click below to play Rachelle Ann Go's Broadway Medley featuring - I Dreamed A Dream, On My Own, Movie in My Mind, Defying Gravity in one epic number. The star performed last night at Eastwood Mall Open Park in the Philippines.

Rachelle Ann Go will reprise her acclaimed West End performance as Gigi in Miss Saigon this Spring, for which she was named Best Supporting Actress in A Musical at the 2015 What's On Stage Awards. She began her career by winning a nationally-televised singing competition at the age of 17 in her native Philippines. She has since released seven multi-platinum solo albums and has appeared in various shows and international concerts.Additional theater credits include Ariel in The Little Mermaid (Manila), Jane Porter in Tarzan (Manila), and Fantinein LES MISERABLES (in the West End and Manila). Her stunning performance is captured on film in Miss Saigon -The 25th Anniversary Performance, screened this month in cinemas around the world.

