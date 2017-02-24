Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep and More Among Final Wave of Presenters for 89th OSCARS

Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced the final slate of presenters for the 89th Oscars telecast.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live Sunday, February 26, on the ABC Television Network.

The presenters, including past Oscar winners and nominees, are Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Warren Beatty, Sofia Boutella, Matt Damon, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Dev Patel, Seth Rogen, Octavia Spencer, Meryl Streep and Vince Vaughn.

Previously announced presenters include Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, Halle Berry, John Cho, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Brie Larson, Shirley MacLaine, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Mark Rylance, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Alicia Vikander. Additionally, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho, Sting and Justin Timberlake are set to perform.

Aniston's film credits include "Office Christmas Party" (2016), "Cake" (2014), "Horrible Bosses 2" (2014), "We're the Millers" (2013), "Horrible Bosses" (2011) and "Friends with Money" (2006). Additionally, she's appeared in "Just Go with It" (2011), "Marley & Me" (2008) and "The Break-Up" (2006).

Bateman's credits include the Oscar-winning film "Juno" (2007) as well as the Oscar-nominated films "Zootopia" (2016) and "Up in the Air" (2009). Other notable credits include "Office Christmas Party" (2016), "The Family Fang" (2015) and "This Is Where I Leave You" (2014). Additionally, he directed and appeared in "Bad Words" (2013).

Beatty is a producer, director, writer and actor and has received 14 Oscar nominations. Beatty won an Oscar for Directing "Reds" (1981) and the Academy's Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 2000. He has the rare distinction of being nominated as a producer, director, writer and performer for the same film on not just one, but two occasions, for "Heaven Can Wait" (1978) and for "Reds." Beatty's credits also include "Rules Don't Apply" (2016), "Bulworth" (1998), "Bugsy" (1991), "Dick Tracy" (1990), "Shampoo" (1975), "The Parallax View" (1974), "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" (1971), "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967), "Lilith" (1964) and "Splendor in the Grass" (1961).

Boutella appeared in the Oscar-nominated film "Star Trek Beyond" (2016). Additionally, her film credits include "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014), "Monsters: Dark Continent" (2014) and "StreetDance 2" (2012). Boutella will next appear in "Atomic Blonde" and "The Mummy."

Damon won an Oscar for Original Screenplay (shared with Ben Affleck) and was nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for his work on "Good Will Hunting" (1997). He is nominated this year for Best Picture for "Manchester by the Sea" (2016) shared with producers Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh. In addition, Damon received an Oscar nomination for Actor in a Leading Role for "The Martian" (2015) as well as an Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for "Invictus" (2009). His upcoming projects include "Downsizing" and "Suburbicon."

Dunaway won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for "Network" (1976). She's been nominated twice before in the same category, for "Chinatown" (1974) and "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967). Dunaway's numerous credits also include "Don Juan DeMarco" (1994), "Arizona Dream" (1993) and "Barfly" (1987), as well as the now classic films "Three Days of the Condor" (1975), "The Towering Inferno" (1974), "Little Big Man" (1970) and "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968).

Fox's credits include the Oscar-winning film "Back to the Future" (1985) and the Oscar-nominated features "Back to the Future Part II" (1989) and "The American President" (1995). In addition, his credits include "Bright Lights, Big City" (1988), "Teen Wolf" (1985), "Doc Hollywood" (1991), "Back to the Future Part III" (1990) and "Casualties of War" (1989).

Gosling received an Oscar nomination for Actor in a Leading Role for "La La Land" (2016) and "Half Nelson" (2006). He also appeared in the Oscar-winning film "The Big Short" (2015) as well as the Oscar-nominated films "Drive" (2011), "The Ides of March" (2011), "Blue Valentine" (2010) and "Lars and the Real Girl" (2007). Gosling's credits also include "Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011) and "The Notebook" (2004). He will next appear in "Blade Runner 2049."

Hayek received an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role for "Frida" (2002). In addition, her credits include "Septembers of Shiraz" (2015), "Tale of Tales" (2015), "Savages" (2012) and "From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996). Upcoming projects for Hayek include "Beatriz at Dinner," "The Hitman's Bodyguard" and "How to Be a Latin Lover."

Henson received an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008). Her feature credits include the Oscar-winning film "Hustle & Flow" (2005) and the Oscar-nominated "Hidden Figures" (2016). Additional credits include "Think Like a Man Too" (2014), "Top Five" (2014), "Think Like a Man" (2012), "Larry Crowne" (2011), "Date Night" (2010), "The Karate Kid" (2010) and "Four Brothers" (2005).

Patel received an Oscar nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role for "Lion" (2016). Additionally, his credits include the Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008), "Chappie" (2015), "The Man Who Knew Infinity" (2015), "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2015) and "The Road Within" (2014). Patel will next appear in "Hotel Mumbai."

Rogen's film credits include the Oscar-nominated "Steve Jobs" (2015). Additionally he's appeared in "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" (2016), "Sausage Party" (2016), "Neighbors" (2014), "The Interview" (2014), "50/50" (2011), "The Green Hornet" (2011), "Kung Fu Panda 2" (2011), "Kung Fu Panda" (2008) and "Knocked Up" (2007). Rogen will next appear in "The Masterpiece."

Spencer won an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Help" (2011) and is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for "Hidden Figures" (2016). She also lent her voice to the Oscar-nominated film "Zootopia" (2016). Spencer's film credits also include "Allegiant" (2016), "Bad Santa 2" (2016), "Fathers & Daughters" (2015), "Insurgent" (2015), "Black or White" (2014), "Fruitvale Station" (2013), "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (2013) and "Snowpiercer" (2013). Spencer's upcoming films include "Gifted," "The Shape of Water," "Small Town Crime" and "The Shack."

Streep received an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role for "Florence Foster Jenkins" (2016), her 20th nomination. She has won in this category previously for "The Iron Lady" (2011) and "Sophie's Choice" (1982). In addition, Streep earned an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979). In addition, she has earned acting nominations for "Into the Woods" (2014), "August: Osage County" (2013), "Julie and Julia" (2009), "Doubt" (2008), "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006), "Adaptation" (2002), "Music of the Heart" (1999), "One True Thing" (1998), "The Bridges of Madison County" (1995), "Postcards from the Edge" (1990), "A Cry in the Dark" (1988), "Ironweed" (1987), "Out of Africa" (1985), "Silkwood" (1983), "The French Lieutenant's Woman" (1981) and "The Deer Hunter" (1978).

Vaughn appears in the Oscar-nominated film "Hacksaw Ridge" (2016). Additionally, his credits include the Oscar-nominated feature "Into the Wild" (2007), "Delivery Man" (2013), "The Internship" (2013), "The Break-Up" (2006), "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (2005), "Old School" (2003), "Wedding Crashers" (2005) and "Swingers" (1996). Vaughn will next appear in "Brawl in Cellblock 99."

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, "The Oscars: All Access" live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Oscar.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

