Put It Together- Meet the Cast of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE!

Click Here for More Articles on SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Broadway

The new revival of Sunday in the Park with George opens tonight, February 23 at the Hudson Theatre, featuring a star-studded cast of some of your Broadway favorites as well as some newer faces.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Get to know the company before they take their final bows below!

Annaleigh Ashford (Dot/Marie) - Previous Broadway credits include: Sylvia (Drama League nom.), You Can't Take It With You (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards), Kinky Boots (Clarence Derwent Award, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.), Wicked, Hair, Legally Blonde. Previous Off-Broadway credits include: Sunday in the Park with George (Encores!), Rent (Drama League, Clive Barnes Award noms.), Dogfight. Previous television appearances include: Betty on "Masters of Sex," Columbia in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show,) "The Big C," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order," "Nurse Jackie," "Smash," "Legally Blonde the Musical." Previous film appearances include: Frozen, Top Five, Love on the Run, Rachel Getting Married, Sex and the City. Upcoming film appearance: Unicorn Store.

Watch Annaleigh sing "So Much Better" from Legally Blonde below!

Brooks Ashmanskas (Mr./Charles) - Previous Broadway credits include: Shuffle Along..., Something Rotten!, Bullets Over Broadway, Promises Promises, Present Laughter, The Ritz, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony and Drama Desk noms.), The Producers, Gypsy, Little Me, Dream, How to Succeed... He has also appeared in many Off-Broadway and regional productions as well as film and television.

Watch Brooks sing "Shy" from Once Upon a Mattress below!

Jenni Barber (Celeste #2/Elaine, u/s Dot/Marie) - Previous Broadway credits include: Annie (Grace Farrell); The Nance (Joan); The Performers (Sundown LeMay); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive Ostrovsky). Other New York Productions include: As You Like It & The Tempest (The Bridge Project directed by Sam Mendes); From Up Here (MTC); The Wii Plays (Ars Nova). Television appearances include: Elementary, Smash, Law & Order: SVU, The Electric Company (Lisa Heffenbacher).

Watch Jenni sing "Popular" from Wicked below!

Phillip Boykin (Boatman) - Previously nominated for a Tony Award for playing Crown in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Other theatre credits include: Big River (Jim), The Pirates of Penzance (Pirate King/Samuel), Show Boat (Joe), On the Town, Ain't Misbehavin' (Ken), and Jesus Christ Superstar (Caiaphas). Film appearances include: Top Five, Freedom, and Easter Mysteries.

Watch Phillip sing "Ol' Man River" from Showboat below!

Mattea Conforti (Louise/Rayne) - Previously played the title role in Matilda. Film credits include: About Ray and The Super. Television credits include: Gotham and Power. She recently appeared as Young Anna in a workshop of Frozen.

Watch Mattea sing "Naughty" and "When I Grow Up" with the cast of Matilda below!

Erin Davie (Yvonne/Naomi) - Previous Broadway credits include: Side Show (Violet Hilton), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud), A Little Night Music (Charlotte), Grey Gardens (Young Little Edit), Curtains (Niki Harris). Previous Off-Broadway credits include: The Glorious Ones. Regional credits include: Carousel, A Time to Kill, and Sunday in the Park with George. Television credits include: The Good Wife and Orange is the New Black. Film credits include: King Jack and Easter Mysteries.

Watch Erin sing "High" from Home the Musical below!

Claybourne Elder (Soldier/Alex, u/s George) - Previous Broadway credits include: Bonnie and Clyde (Buck). Previous New York theatre credits include: Road Show (Hollis), One Arm (Drama Desk nomination, Best Actor), Allegro (Lortel nomination, Best Actor), Do I Hear a Waltz? (Eddie). Previous regional credits include: Into the Woods (KC Rep), Sunday in the Park with George (George, Signature Theatre, KC Rep). Television credits include: The Carrie Diaries.

Watch Claybourne sing "Giants in the Sky" from Into the Woods below!

Penny Fuller (Old Lady/Blair) - Previous Broadway Credits include: Applause, The Dinner Party (Tony nominations), Dividing the Estate, An American Daughter, Cabaret, Rex, Barefoot in the Park. Previous off-Broadway Credits include: Three Viewings, New England, Five by Tenn, Beautiful Child, Southern Comforts. Lincoln Center credits include: A New Brain. Regional credits include: Betrayal, The Seagull, The Glass Menagerie, A Little Night Music, A Delicate Balance, 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti. Previous London credits include: Sail Away and Sin Twisters.

Watch Penny sing the titular song from Cabaret below!

Jordan Gelber (Louis/Billy) - Previous Broadway credits include: Buddy in Elf, All My Sons, Avenue Q (original cast, OCC Award). Previous off-Broadway credits include: 2000 Years and Avenue Q. Television credits include: Elementary, Mindhunter, Mr. Robot, Boardwalk Empire, Nurse Jackie, Rescue Me, Law & Order: SVU, The Sopranos. Film credits include: Bleed for This, Dark Horse, and Everyday People (IFP/Gothan Award nom.)

Watch Jordan and the cast of Elf the Musical sing "The Story of Buddy the Elf" below!

Jake Gyllenhaal (George) - Previous Broadway credits include: Constellations (Drama League Award nom.). Off-Broadway credits include: Sunday in the Park with George (Encores!), Little Shop of Horrors, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award noms.). West End credits include: This is Our Young (Evening Standard Theatre Award). Films include: Nocturnal Animals (BAFTA nom.), Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG noms.), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award nom. and BAFTA Award), Southpaw, Prisoners, Demolition, Enemy, Everest, End of Watch, Jarhead, Zodiac, Proof, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile, Lovely and Amazing, October Sky, Source Code, Love & Other Drugs (Golden Globe nom.), Brothers, and Donnie Darko. Upcoming films include; Life, Stronger, Okja, and Wildlife.

Listen to Jake sing "Maria" from West Side Story below!

Robert Sean Leonard (Jules/Bob) - Previous Broadway credits include: Born Yesterday, The Violet Hour, Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Invention of Love, The Music Man, The Iceman Cometh, Arcadia, Philadelphia Here I Come!, Candida, The Speed of Darkness, Breaking the Code, and Brighton Beach Memoirs. Off-Broadway credits include: Prodigal Son, Fifth of July, You Never Can Tell, Below the Belt, When She Danced, Young Playwrights Festival (1988), and The Beach House.

Listen to Robert sing "The Lonely One" by Wilco below!

Liz McCartney (Mrs./Harriet, u/s Old Lady/Blair) - Previous Broadway credits include: Annie, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Mamma Mia!, The Dance of the Vampires, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Taboo. Tours include: Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid. Regional credits include: Sweeney Todd, Souvenir, Working, and Pirates. Television credits include: writer/costar in What The?

Watch Liz sing "Talk Amongst Yourselves" from Taboo below!

Ruthie Ann Miles (Freida/Betty) - Previous Broadway credits include: The King and I (Tony and OCC awards, Grammy and DL noms.). Off-Broadway credits include: Sunday in the Park with George, Here Lies Love (Lucille Lortel and Theatre World awards), and Avenue Q. Audiobooks include The Tear Girl of Hummingbird Land. Television credits include: The Americans and Elementary.

Watch Ruthie sing "Reflection" from Mulan below!

Ashley Park (Celeste 1/Theresa, u/s Dot/Marie) - Previous Broadway credits include: Tuptim in The King and I (Lincoln Center revival, Grammy nominee) and Mamma Mia! National tours include: R + H's Cinderella (Gabrielle). She has previously participated in New York readings/labs with Roundabout, Disney Theatricals, Ars Nova, Second Stage, Prospect, Somerled, Ensemble Studio, and Huntington. Regional credits include: Pasadena Playhouse's The Fantasticks (Luisa), PCLO, and MTW.

Watch Ashley sing "So Far From Pennsylvania" by Carner and Gregor below!

Jennifer Sanchez (Nurse/Samantha, u/s Yvonne/Naomi) - Previous Broadway credits include: On Your Feet!, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Ghost, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and West Side Story. Off-Broadway credits include: Little Miss Sunshine, and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road (Encores@ Off-Center).

Watch Jennifer sing "Mr. Michaels" by Andre Catrini below!

David Turner (Franz/Dennis) - Previous Broadway credits include: The Invention of Love, In My Life, The Ritz, Sunday in the Park with George (2008), Arcadia, and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. Television credits include: Lipstick Jungle, The Good Wife, The Leftovers (HBO), and The Get Down (Netflix).

Watch David sing "You're All the World to Me" from On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, with Jessie Mueller and Harry Connick, Jr. below!

Related Articles