Photo Flash: ANASTASIA and GROUNDHOG DAY Celebrate First Two Show Day, PHANTOM Plays with Snapchat Filters, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Mar. 25, 2017  

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week the casts of ANASTASIA and GROUNDHOG DAY celebrated their milestone first (hopefully of many) two show days, and PHANTOM passed the time with some ever-popular and hilarious snapchat filters. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Anastasia (Broadway): @DerekKlena First 2 show day with these two handsome gents #SIP @raminkarimloo @ItsJohnBolton @BroadwayWorld @AnastasiaBway

Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @emily.fox13 Christine and Phantom have a nice visit with grandma at the retirement home ðŸ'µðŸ?½ @kaleyann_voo @pauladamschaefer #phantombway #sip #funwithfilters

Groundhog Day (Broadway): @raymondjlee It's our first two show day here at @groundhogdaybwy! Hanging with my roomies @josh.lamon @theandrewcall for our first #SIP! @officialbroadwayworld

Mary Poppins (Regional): @jkmckay If you reach for the heavens you get the stars thrown in âœ¨#SIP #marypoppins #anythingcanhappen #twoshowday #swingsaturday

Jesus Christ Superstar (Regional): @drowanj JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR #SIP


