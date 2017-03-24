Photo Coverage: Treat Williams & Company Prepare for Dorset Theatre Festival's AMERICAN BUFFALO
Dorset Theatre Festival recently announced its 40th Anniversary Season, featuring the regional revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo (August 24 - September 2), directed by John Gould Rubin.
Instantly acclaimed when it opened on Broadway, American Buffalo is one of Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet's defining works. Treat Williams (Golden Globe Award-nominee for Hair) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf**ker With the Hat) star in Dorset Theatre Festival's fresh look at this American classic. In a Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection. These high-minded grifters fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise, but they are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end pipe dreams.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Stephen Adly Guirgis, John Gould Rubin and Treat Williams
John Gould Rubin
Stephen Adly Guirgis and Treat Williams
Stephen Adly Guirgis
Stephen Adly Guirgis
John Gould Rubin
Stephen Adly Guirgis, John Gould Rubin and Treat Williams