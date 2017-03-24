Photo Coverage: Treat Williams & Company Prepare for Dorset Theatre Festival's AMERICAN BUFFALO

Dorset Theatre Festival recently announced its 40th Anniversary Season, featuring the regional revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo (August 24 - September 2), directed by John Gould Rubin.

Instantly acclaimed when it opened on Broadway, American Buffalo is one of Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet's defining works. Treat Williams (Golden Globe Award-nominee for Hair) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf**ker With the Hat) star in Dorset Theatre Festival's fresh look at this American classic. In a Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection. These high-minded grifters fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise, but they are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end pipe dreams.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Stephen Adly Guirgis, John Gould Rubin and Treat Williams