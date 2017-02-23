Photo Coverage: Meet the Royal (?), Russian Cast of ANASTASIA on Broadway!

ANASTASIA will begin previews on March 23, 2017 and open on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Starring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil, the musical features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, original score by Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The company met the yesterday and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion. Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride/Photographed at New 42nd Street Studios

