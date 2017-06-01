Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2's Laurie Metcalf

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actress in a Leading Role in a Play nominee for A Doll's House, Part 2- Laurie Metcalf, as captured by Walter McBride!

Metcalf is an original member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She was last seen on Broadway in Misery, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Metcalf also received Tony Award nominations for her performances in the Broadway productions of The Other Place and November. She was nominated for three Emmy Awards this year, including one for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her starring role in HBO's "Getting On." She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the TV series "Roseanne." Her films include Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs and the Toy Story series. She is currently at work on the upcoming film Lady Bird, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, in which she stars opposite Saoirse Ronan.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

