2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2's Laurie Metcalf

Jun. 1, 2017  

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actress in a Leading Role in a Play nominee for A Doll's House, Part 2- Laurie Metcalf, as captured by Walter McBride!

Metcalf is an original member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She was last seen on Broadway in Misery, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Metcalf also received Tony Award nominations for her performances in the Broadway productions of The Other Place and November. She was nominated for three Emmy Awards this year, including one for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her starring role in HBO's "Getting On." She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the TV series "Roseanne." Her films include Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs and the Toy Story series. She is currently at work on the upcoming film Lady Bird, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, in which she stars opposite Saoirse Ronan.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!


Related Articles


5 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl Becomes Broadway Royalty with a New Portrait at Sardi's!
  • Photo Coverage: Brian Stokes Mitchell Prepares to Make Solo Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley Join Forces for BROADWAY & BEYOND at Feinstein's/54Below
  • Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Toasts the Dancing Nominees of the Chita Rivera Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Ben Platt's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Gang Celebrates His New Sardi's Portrait!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - THE LITTLE FOXES' Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com