Photo Coverage: John Kander and Greg Pierce's KID VICTORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Vineyard Theatre!

Feb. 23, 2017  

Vineyard Theatre presents the New York premiere of Kid Victory, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy. Kid Victory began previews on Wednesday, February 1 and opened last night, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15 St. in New York City).

KID VICTORY cast features Ann Arvia (MARY POPPINS), Joel Blum (STEEL PIER), Laura Darrell (FROZEN LIVE at Hyperion Theater), Jeffry Denman (WHITE CHRISTMAS), BranDon Flynn ("Thirteen Reasons Why"), Daniel Jenkins (MARY POPPINS), Dee Roscioli (WICKED), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (CONTACT), and Blake Zolfo (THE LIGHTNING THIEF).

In Kid Victory, 17-year-old Luke returns to his small Kansas town after a wrenching one-year absence. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily, his parents realize that in order to truly find their son, they must confront some unnerving truths about his disappearance.

Four time Tony Award winner John Kander, with the late Fred Ebb, wrote the legendary musicals CHICAGO, CABARET, and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. He and Greg Pierce collaborated on the musical THE LANDING presented in 2013 at Vineyard Theatre. Liesl Tommy received a Tony Award nomination for her direction of ECLIPSED on Broadway. Kid Victory is a co-production with Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee for the opening night performance of the Vineyard Theatre's 'Kid Victory' at the Vineyard Theatre on February 22, 2017 in New York City.
Liesl Tommy , John Kander and Greg Pierce
Liesl Tommy and Christopher Windom
Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy
Kathleen Chalfant
LeRoy McClain
Zainab Jah
Christopher Windom
Travis Nesbitt
Andy Owens and Travis Nesbitt
Greg Pierce
John Kander and Greg Pierce
Liesl Tommy
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and John Kander
Greg Pierce and Zeljko Ivanek
Miles Heizer
Paula Vogel
Joel Grey
Bill Irwin
John Cameron Mitchell
Chita Rivera and Terrence McNally
Chita Rivera and Terrence McNally
Joel Blum, Laura Darrell, Daniel Jenkins, Karen Ziemba, Jeffry Denman, Dee Roscioli, Ann Ariva and Blake Zolfo
Joel Blum, Laura Darrell, Daniel Jenkins, Karen Ziemba, BranDon Flynn, Jeffry Denman, Dee Roscioli, Ann Ariva and Blake Zolfo
BranDon Flynn, Jeffry Denman
Karen Ziemba, BranDon Flynn, Jeffry Denman, Dee Roscioli
Karen Ziemba, BranDon Flynn, Jeffry Denman
Joel Blum, Laura Darrell, Daniel Jenkins, Karen Ziemba, BranDon Flynn, Jeffry Denman, Dee Roscioli, Ann Ariva and Blake Zolfo
Joel Blum, Laura Darrell, Daniel Jenkins, Karen Ziemba, Jeffry Denman, Dee Roscioli, Ann Ariva and Blake Zolfo
Daniel Jenkins
Karen Ziemba
Daniel Jenkins and Karen Ziemba
Daniel Jenkins and Karen Ziemba
Daniel Jenkins and Karen Ziemba
Daniel Jenkins
Laura Darrell
Laura Darrell
Blake Zolfo
Blake Zolfo
Joel Blum
Joel Blum
Ann Ariva
Ann Ariva
Jeffry Denman
Jeffry Denman
BranDon Flynn
BranDon Flynn
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli and BranDon Flynn
Liesl Tommy, John Kander and Greg Pierce
BranDon Flynn, Dee Roscioli, Joel Blum, Blake Zolfo, Laura Darrell, Ann Arvia, Jeffry Denman, Karen Ziemba and Daniel Jenkins
BranDon Flynn, Dee Roscioli, Joel Blum, Blake Zolfo, Laura Darrell, Ann Arvia, Liesl Tommy, John Kander, Jeffry Denman, Greg Pierce, Karen Ziemba and Daniel Jenkins

