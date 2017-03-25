MISS SAIGON Leaves No Doubt as to Relevance with Trump Reference

MISS SAIGON is one of the most socially relevant productions open right now, and a small tweak to the script has made it even more so. According to The Hollywood Reporter, following the Engineer's flash bang number 'American Dream,' the ensemble leaves the stage prompting Jon Jon Briones' character to shout "Hey, where are you going? We can make it great again!"

Briones says the reference at least prompts hearty applause and at most nearly brings down the house. "The first time I said it, the reaction was really loud," he says. "It was hard to get back into the scene again."

Having been with the show for so long, Briones says he pays attention to how the show affects different regions and cultures. He knows the story is meant to touch audiences and bring them together. "It's about people wanting to belong somewhere - everyone can relate to that. And, unfortunately, we still have wars. We haven't learned our lesson. But out of the ugliness can come beautiful things."

