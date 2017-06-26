INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/26

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/25/2017.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 301,124 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,273,883. The average ticket price was $117.14.

This was number of shows as last week and up 2 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.02%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.05%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.23% vs. last week and up 21.96% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.14 is up $1.39 compared to last week and up $11.44 compared to last year.

Of note this week, INDECENT had a gross of $606,390.80 for the week ending 6/25 and played to 95% capacity. This is up over $228,000 on the previous week gross, week ending 6/18, which was $377,789.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($214,401), 1984 ($337,503), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($362,877), SWEAT ($411,995), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($504,782)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OSLO ($-70,637), WAR PAINT ($-40,248), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-31,890), BANDSTAND ($-30,255), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-25,916)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($45.69), 1984 ($50.10), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($68.66), INDECENT ($74.31), SWEAT ($80.15)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (32.13%), ON YOUR FEET! (42.23%), 1984 (43.56%), CATS (53.11%), MISS SAIGON (55.4%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (61.5%), MISS SAIGON (74.5%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (75.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (77.4%), CATS (78.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

GROUNDHOG DAY (-539), BANDSTAND (-538), OSLO (-370), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-319), CATS (-229)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

