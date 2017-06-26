INDUSTRY INSIGHT
Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/26

Jun. 26, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/25/2017.

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 301,124 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,273,883. The average ticket price was $117.14.

This was number of shows as last week and up 2 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.02%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.05%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.23% vs. last week and up 21.96% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.14 is up $1.39 compared to last week and up $11.44 compared to last year.

Of note this week, INDECENT had a gross of $606,390.80 for the week ending 6/25 and played to 95% capacity. This is up over $228,000 on the previous week gross, week ending 6/18, which was $377,789.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,043,232
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,305,481
THE LION KING $2,146,165
WICKED $1,975,981
ALADDIN $1,578,261


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($214,401), 1984 ($337,503), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($362,877), SWEAT ($411,995), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($504,782)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

KINKY BOOTS $256,543
INDECENT $228,348
SUNSET BOULEVARD $202,429
SWEAT $136,564
PRESENT LAUGHTER $71,478


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
OSLO ($-70,637), WAR PAINT ($-40,248), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-31,890), BANDSTAND ($-30,255), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-25,916)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $282.96
HELLO, DOLLY! $197.08
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $161.59
THE LION KING $158.17
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 $148.95


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($45.69), 1984 ($50.10), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($68.66), INDECENT ($74.31), SWEAT ($80.15)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 125.98%
HAMILTON 115.72%
WICKED 111.02%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 109.21%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 106.27%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (32.13%), ON YOUR FEET! (42.23%), 1984 (43.56%), CATS (53.11%), MISS SAIGON (55.4%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.1%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.2%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.1%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (61.5%), MISS SAIGON (74.5%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (75.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (77.4%), CATS (78.1%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

INDECENT 2150
SWEAT 1104
KINKY BOOTS 1088
SUNSET BOULEVARD 1006
ON YOUR FEET! 923


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
GROUNDHOG DAY (-539), BANDSTAND (-538), OSLO (-370), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-319), CATS (-229)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/26
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/22 - MATILDA, OKLAHOMA, and More!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/19; Post Tony Awards Edition
  • What's Playing on Broadway: June 19-25, 2017
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/15 - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, IN THE HEIGHTS and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: June 15, 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com