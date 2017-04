INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/10

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/9/2017.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($106,139), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($129,388), IN TRANSIT ($194,641), SWEAT ($303,687), THE LITTLE FOXES ($308,173)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MISS SAIGON ($-123,977), SUNSET BOULEVARD ($-83,089), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 ($-71,504), AMÉLIE ($-70,581), ON YOUR FEET! ($-63,265)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($23.18), IN TRANSIT ($50.93), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($58.44), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($65.74), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($67.38)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (14.21%), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (17.12%), IN TRANSIT (26.52%), ON YOUR FEET! (37.28%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (39.65%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (36.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (53.9%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (68.0%), MISS SAIGON (70.6%), KINKY BOOTS (71.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

MISS SAIGON (-2497), ON YOUR FEET! (-717), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (-609), SUNSET BOULEVARD (-552), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (-532)



That's all for this week...

