Casting Society of America to Host 'Business of Acting for Trans* Actors' Workshop

The Casting Society of America, as part of its ongoing "Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Casting Initiative," will sponsor a Business of Acting Event for Trans* Actors.

The Initiative is a series of conversations and workshops designed to effect concrete change in how actors in historically underrepresented communities are afforded access to job opportunities. This is the next step in our Initiative. Recently, we held a Town Hall Meeting with Trans* Actors.

The Business of Acting will take place on Wednesday June 7th 2017 at the Actors Equity Building, 165 W. 46th St., 14th Floor, New York, NY, in the Equity Council Room. Doors will open at 6:30. Capacity is limited; to RSVP, CSA members and actors should email, noting their affiliation, to csadiversityny@gmail.com.

The session is for union and non-union artists who are professional and professionally trained actors and those actively pursuing professional careers as performers. Actors who are transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming, gender-queer, or gender questioning are encouraged to attend. We will also be live-streaming the event through Facebook Live and will be taking questions and comments via Twitter for those who cannot or prefer not to attend in person. Follow @CSACasting on Twitter and CSANYDiversity on Facebook.

Please RSVP to CSADiversityNY@gmail.com with the following:

o Name

o Affiliation (CSA Member or actor)

o Email address and phone number

o If you have a disability and would like to request accommodations, please include that in your RSVP.

The event will address topics such as:

- What is a Casting Director?

- What's the difference between an Agent and a Casting Director?

- Headshots & Resumes

- Audition repertoire

- Self-Advocacy

- Marketing

- Proper Audition Attire

- Finding out about auditions

- Self-Submitting

- Self-Taping

- Dos and Don'ts

- ...and many more!

This Business of Acting event is CSA's 2nd event with this community and will be followed by a series of free workshops, after which participating actors will receive video footage for their audition reel.

Casting Society of America is committed to increasing access to casting opportunities for actors who have been historically overlooked in the entertainment industry. In working with our creative and producing teams we will champion our core values of diversity and inclusion, by engaging in thoughtful and informed discussions and by introducing and advocating for qualified actors. CSA and its individual members are committed to doing our part to expand perceptions and to creating a rich fabric of representation in storytelling across all media that reflects our society.

