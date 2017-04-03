CAGNEY Marks One Year Off-Broadway This Week; Broadway Run in the Works

The company of Cagney, the hit musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, will celebrate one year of performances at The Westside Theatre on Tuesday, April 4.

On April 3, 2016, following 21 preview performances, Cagney opened in its current commercial Off-Broadway engagement produced by Riki Kane Larimer.

"I've loved this show right from the start when it was in development at The York" says Larimer. "I just knew I had to take it to the next level. The music and dancing are uplifting while the love-hate relationship between Cagney and Jack Warner makes for a compelling story. I am so proud of this show --- It's my first time as lead producer and I feel like I've hit the jackpot!"

Cagney will conclude its celebrated run at The Westside Theatre on Sunday, May 28, 2017 after a total of 502 performances (including 21 previews). Producer Riki Kane Larimer has announced her plans to bring Cagney back to New York in a Broadway production.

Not even five and half feet tall, James Cagney's oversized talent catapulted him from scrappy Irish kid on the streets of New York to Hollywood legend on "the top of the world." A Vaudeville hoofer turned actor, Cagney made a splash on Broadway before Hollywood called and made him one of the Silver Screen's most iconic tough guys in legendary films including The Public Enemy, The G Men and White Heat. But it was his turn as song and dance man George M. Cohan in Yankee Doodle Dandy that earned him the Academy Award and forever cemented his place as one of America's most beloved movie legends alongside the likes of Clark Gable, Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando, Jimmy Stewart and Fred Astaire.

Cagney's six-member cast stars Broadway's Robert Creighton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes) as the legendary James Cagney, with Jeremy Benton (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Producers), Danette Holden (Broadway's Annie, Shrek the Musical), Josh Walden (Broadway's Ragtime, La Cage aux Folles, A Chorus Line), Ellen Zolezzi (Seussical), and Bruce Sabath (Broadway's Company). Directed by Bill Castellino (Grumpy Old Men, Jolson), with choreography by Tony Award® nominee Joshua Bergasse (On the Town, Gigi), Cagney features a book by Peter Colley (I'll Be Back Before Midnight) and score that blends original music by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern (Lizzie Borden) with classic George M. Cohan favorites, including "Give My Regards To Broadway," "Grand Old Flag," and "Yankee Doodle Dandy."

Cagney features a scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Martha Bromelmeier, lighting design by Michael Gilliam, sound design by Janie Bullard, projection design by Mark Pirolo, music direction by Matthew Perri, music coordination by Larry Lelli, fight direction by Christian Kelly-Sordelet and Rick Sordelet, casting by Carol Hanzel, and general management by Brierpatch Productions.

Cagney is produced by Riki Kane Larimer (On The Town, Gigi, Tappin' Thru Life), in association with Jamie deRoy, Sharon Azrieli, Joe Cecala, Barbara Freitag, Joel B. Grossman, Joe Sirola, Mary Cossette, Emily Conner, Leonard Landau, 8350 Productions LLC, and In Fine Company.

The successful Off-Broadway run of Cagney at Westside Theatre followed a critically acclaimed limited engagement at The York Theatre Company in 2015.

